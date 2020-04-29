Gov. Polis wants 8,500 or more tests done per day by the end of May

In his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Governor Polis expressed his goal for Colorado to increase its testing for COVID-19.

Currently sitting at around 3,000 tests per day in the state, he wants that number to climb to 5,000 by early May, and 8,500 or more by the end of May.

To compare, 58 days ago the state was only running around 160 tests per day.

Polis says he has reached out to the White House and says he is confident the state can get enough testing supplies to meet those goals.

Also, Polis announced that the state has partnered with Colorado State Univerisity, and they are going to help provide 45,000 tests to nursing homes.

To date, Colorado has complete 69,449 tests. Polis said that with the combination of private and state labs, the state has the capacity to do over 10,000 tests per day, but due to limited testing supplies, this is not possible yet.

As of now, here are the people who are first in line to get tested:

- Symptomatic healthcare and frontline workers

- Symptomatic hospital and nursing home patients

- Symptomatic workers and others in outbreaks

- Some symptomatic community members

- On a scheduled pilot basis, asymptomatic workers at senior care facilities

However, Governor Polis outlined that this list will grow starting May 15 as the state develops a more robust testing program.

For more information on his press conference, view the Governor's slide show here here.