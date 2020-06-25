Governor Polis instructs Attorney General to investigate death of Elijah McClain

Moments ago, Governor Polis announced that he signed an Executive Order designating the Attorney General of Colorado Phil Weiser to investigate the death of Elijah McClain.

“As a father, my heart breaks for the McClain family. All Coloradans should be safe walking home from the convenience store, or just being in their own neighborhoods listening to headphones. Unfortunately, I know that is not how many people -- especially young people of color -- feel in our state today, because I’ve heard it from them directly. We need to do a better job, and at a bare minimum they deserve a thorough review of the case,” said Governor Polis.

McClain died in August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine. He had been walking home when someone called 911 to report a man wearing a mask and acting odd.

