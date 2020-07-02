Governor Polis making his way to Grand Junction for bill signings

Governor Polis is headed to the Western Slope next week for a pair of bill signings.

On Monday, he will travel to Grand Junction to sign a trio of bills at the Division of Motor Vehicles office off of Spruce Street.

The signing will happen at roughly 3:00 after he is set to make pit stops in Idaho Springs and Silverthorne for other bill signings.

The bills he is signing in Grand Junction deal with broadband connections, and DMV issues with recording plates and Kiosk programs.