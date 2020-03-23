Governor Polis signs death penalty bill

On Monday, Governor Polis signed a bill to repeal the death penalty in Colorado going forward.

In this, Polis commuted the sentences of the three men who were on death row- they will now be serving life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

To date, Polis has granted clemency to eleven individuals, which includes six commutations and five pardons.

“While I understand that some victims agree with my decision and others disagree, I hope this decision provides clarity and certainty for them moving forward," says Polis. "The decision to commute these sentences was made to reflect what is now Colorado law, and done after a thorough outreach process to the victims and their families.”