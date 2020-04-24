Governor Polis "happy to help" Mesa County on their reopening plan

During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Governor Polis says he and his team are working with Mesa County to achieve their reopening plan.

Speaking towards Eagle County and Mesa County on them approaching him to approve a reopening plan, Polis stated, "I am happy to work with them."

He said Mesa County's plan should be approved in the next day or two.

Polis urged Coloradans to continue to wear masks while in public and to stay at home and avoid gatherings as much as possible.

He also asked Coloradans to recreate within 10 miles of their homes.