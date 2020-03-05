BREAKING: State confirms first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Colorado

Governor Polis has now confirmed that there are two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that one of the cases is a man in his thirties who was an out-of-state visitor visiting Summit County.

The man just returned from a trip to Italy on February 29 according to the governor. The plane landed at DIA, and the man took a rental vehicle to Summit County with two Colorado friends.

His travel companion to Italy tested positive in another state according to Governor Polis.

The man was sampled on March 4 at St. Anthony's in the Denver area, and the state test was confirmed positive on March 5.

They say that the man is now in isolation in Jefferson County, and are working to figure out who the man has been in contact with recently.

His fiance and his two friends who were in Summit County with the man are being quarantined.

Because the testing was done at the state level, the case is a “presumptive positive” and results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.



We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020

We have no information on the second case.