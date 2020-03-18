Governor institutes executive order, no in person schooling until April 17th, no gatherings of more than 10 people

In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis instituted an executive order which restricts gatherings of no more than ten people and restricted in person schooling from March 23 through April 17th.

In regards to the clause on gatherings, the press release reads,

"Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings more than 10 people together."

While school buildings will be closed until April 17, the Governor advocated for districts and private schools to "provide alternative learning opportunities during this time while taking into account the needs of local communities."

Polis also announced Help Colorado Now, a program where Coloradoans can donate money and their time. The fund has generated $3 million so far.

“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” says Governor Jared Polis. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.