State gives update to include other critical services

Thursday morning, Governor Polis along with the Department of Public Health and Environment provided updates to the critical services listed in the statewide stay-home orders.

In a press release, it outlines that the public health order now includes distance learning for K-12 Private and Public Schools, and in post-secondary institutions, both public and private.

Furthermore, pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or are in need of end-of-life services are available. Houses of worship remain open, but "must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms."

Finally, the updates include professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions.

The press release ends with saying, "all services included in the public health order are subject to social distancing requirements and are still encouraged to implement telework options and staggered schedules when possible."