Grand Valley Bike Month

The Grand Valley is celebrating bike month throughout the whole month of May.

Owner Chris Brown of Brown Cycles says all biking events that were supposed to take place are postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biking is one of the few sports allowed and that meets CDC guidelines.

Biking is high cardio and low impact and it does not ruin your joints. He also says it is a great activity to do for a couple hours and is efficient.

Cycling is only a fifth of the energy that it takes to walk or run.

Many bike experts suggest if you see a bike to buy then purchase it when you see it because of the shortage we are in, owner Chris Brown says we may not see more bikes for sale until August or September.

However there are several bike stores in the Grand Valley, Brown Cycles also rents out bikes and gear.

For more information you can visit Browncycles.com

