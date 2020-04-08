Gunnison resident says not to fear COVID-19, but respect it

"Yes, most people are recovering like I am," says Gunnison resident Timoni Slusher, who has been battling the COVID-19 virus for four weeks. "It's a long illness and not fun to have, but it should not be feared, but respected."

For Slusher, the virus first brought severe chills, then a severe headache, body aches, and a fever that lasted four days. On day four of the illness came the cough and chest pains, where she experienced shortness of breath, which lasted for 10 more days.

On week three, the chest pain and cough were still present, and she couldn't walk more than 2 blocks on a cold or windy day.

Week four is where she is at, still getting chest pain with exertion.

Timoni Slusher is 40 years old, and is an "obsessively healthy eater" and exercises five days a week, spendings most weekends doing big ski tours or big mountain bike rides around the Gunnison high country.

This virus can affect anyone, even among the healthiest in your community. She states that the sickest patient from Gunnison is a 33-year-old male who has no risk factors.

"I lost a dear friend today to the illness," says Slusher. "He has been on a ventilator for over two weeks with no improvement. He succumbed to suffocation due to loss of lung function."

Slusher, who is a doctor of Chinese medicine, offers this advice: Avoid inflammatory foods such as refined flours, gluten, dairy, and sugar, and try breathing exercises to maximize lung function.

"Very important to keep a low inflammatory diet, as the inflammation is the killer in this illness," she explains.

And if you happen to get sick, she recommends warm fluids to help break up the mucus. Also, keep breathing deep and expanding lungs to "improve the amount of surface area being used." She also recommends vitamins and herbs, as they are very effective antivirals.