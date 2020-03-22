Happy Camper enforces safety precautions to customers & employees due to coronavirus

Pharmacies and other essential stores remain open during the coronavirus. In addition to those stores are dispensaries. The Happy Camper in Palisade remains open and has taken precautions to keep everyone safe.

The small independently owned dispensary has made adjustments to continue to be a way of means for the community. Customers can order online for a 10% discount due to COVID-19.

The Happy Campers’ VP of Marketing, Colleen Scanlon, says they are taking necessary steps to protect their customers and employees. Morning and nightly cleaning of the entire store including ATMs and counters have been enforced. Employees must wear gloves or masks during work hours. Temperatures are taken when they arrive for their shift and when they leave. Employees are also suggested to bring a change of clean clothes when their shift is over.

A customer who's been going to the happy camper for a year says he'll be ordering online from now on because it's faster and wants to comply with happy camper guidelines.

A full menu is available on their website. You can pick up your order as only a limited number of people are allowed in the store at a time.

The Happy Camper is operating under normal business hours. There is no anticipation of closing in-store purchases but will continue to follow all guidelines from the health department and the CDC.

