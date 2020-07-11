Two survive Rifle helicopter crash, remain in hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday morning after a helicopter crashed just south of the Garfield County Airport near Rifle.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says both the pilot and passenger were able to crawl out of the burning helicopter after it crashed. Both were taken to St. Mary's Hospital; one remains in serious condition and the other in critical condition.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to the reported crash just after 7:30 that morning, with aid from the Grand Valley Fire Protection District along with the Interagency Wildland Unit.