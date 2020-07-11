Morning helicopter crash south of Rifle sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday morning after a helicopter crashed just south of the Garfield County Airport near Rifle.

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to the reported helicopter crash at 7:36, with aid from the Grand Valley Fire Protection District along with the Interagency Wildland Unit.

Two patients were transported to the hospital, and their condition remains unknown.

Colorado River Fire Rescue says that the Garfield County officials remain on scene for the investigation.