Hickenlooper fined for ethics violations

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper has been fined $2,750 for ethics violations a Colorado commission says he committed as governor.

Hickenlooper accepted a private jet flight to an official event and received benefits he didn’t pay for at a meeting of government, business and financial leaders in Italy.

Hickenlooper has long denied the allegations, which were brought by a conservative group, and testified that he was only performing his duty as governor by promoting Colorado’s economy when the violations occurred.

Hickenlooper faces a June 30 primary against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. The winner takes on incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.