Hiker rescued after four days lost, one person found dead

One hiker and his dogs rescued and another one hiker found deceased on Friday April 10th.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us Smoke and fire helped rescue a hiker and his dogs that spent several days lost in the canyons between Glade Park and Rabbit valley looking for help for his friend, who died falling into a canyon.

A group of four hikers contacted 9-1-1 when they came across a person screaming and saw smoke near Mee Canyon.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Bureau of Land Management quickly responded and began looking for the hikers. CenturyLink’s helicopter assisted the Mesa County search and rescue team, which eventually led to them finding the 31-year-old and his dogs.

The 31-year-old hiker told deputies he and a friend are from out of state and had spent the last several weeks visiting national parks.

Unfortunately the 32-year-old man died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is ruled an accident.

Mesa County Sheriff’s says when recreating to tell someone where you plan to hike, when you plan to return, and always take supplies such as food, water, and navigational instrument such as a map, compass, or GPS device.

