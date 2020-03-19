Hilltop Latimer House remains open 24/7 during COVID-19

There have been posts on social media that ask to be on the lookout for women and men who may be forced to self-quarantine with their abusers.

Hilltop Latimer house is continuing to run its shelter services and crisis lines in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Every situation is different and sometimes there are other factors involved. But they say don't let those things keep you from asking for help.

"One of the things that Latimer House staff can help you is safety plan. If there are other things to consider like pets like kids, we are there to help think about those things. There is a safe close button if they feel like they are being monitored. There is a contact form that is always confidential, always discrete. The biggest thing we want people to know is that if they feel like they are in imminent danger that we are here to help" says Special Event Coordinator, Paige Cadman.

Latimer house says every nine seconds; a woman in the U.S. is affected by domestic violence. Domestic violence and sexual assault affect 1 out of 4 males in the U.S.

They're available 24-7 and can contact you through email or phone and they can do it during times of the day where you feel most comfortable.

You can call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (970) 241-6704 and for areas outside of Mesa County, you can call 1 884-990-5500. You can reach out on their website at WWW.hilltoplatimerhous.org.