Hilltop residents receive a “horse parade” for Independence Day

Instead of the 4th of July parade this year-- Driven by Faith, a miniature horse special events service donated their time and brought their horses to Hilltop Assisted Living Facility.

The residents were excited to see the horses and some were already very familiar with the animals.

A few people did make it outside, but visitors are still not allowed in senior living care facilities under the governor’s order.

Driven by Faith is a miniature horse special events service that focuses on educating people about horses.

