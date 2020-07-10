Hospitals in Syria's rebel area reduce services amid virus

Hospitals in Syria’s overcrowded opposition-held enclave are suspending non-emergency procedures and outpatient services following the detection of the first case of coronavirus.

A leading doctor in the area said on Friday that the measures will last at least a week.

The regional education department also announced it was closing all schools. The case - a doctor who tested positive - was reported on Thursday in Idlib province.

Experts have long warned that an outbreak in Idlib, an area packed with 3 million people, many of them living in tents and encampments, would be catastrophic. In government-held areas, 394 cases have been registered as well as 16 virus-related deaths.

