Hotshot crew headed to Grand Junction

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:21 PM, Jul 13, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Hotshot crews are on the move across Western Colorado as fires have sparked in Mesa and Rio Blanco Counties.

A 20-person hotshot crew from Oregon is Grand Junction bound to fight the Moore Canyon Fire, burning 14 miles west of Grand Junction. It started Monday afternoon.

Hotshot crews are also fighting two wildlife on the Roan Plateau in the remote parts of Rio Blanco County. The Fawn Creek Fire is 185 acres and the Stewart Fire is 106 acres according to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC). Both fires sparked on Monday, and the cause is not yet known.

We will continue to monitor these fires. Check back for updates.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus