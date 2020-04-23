Husband and wife found dead at residence near Hotchkiss

A husband and wife were both found dead with a firearm in close proximity to their bodies at their residence between Hotchkiss and Crawford on Wednesday night.

Brandon Sullivan and his wife Amanda Sullivan, both 33, have been identified by the Delta County Sheriff's Office as the deceased husband and wife.

Deputies received a call just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday from a person who lives in an area between Crawford and Hotchkiss. They located a small female juvenile who was around 2-years-old near the area of Crawford Road and Little Road.

Deputies met with the reporting party and determined the little girl may have wondered from a residence off of Garber Road.

Deputies responded to that residence to try and make contact with the child's parents, Brandon and Amanda Sullivan. Contact with the two was unsuccessful.

While looking through a window, a deputy spotted a small child crawling on the floor and appeared to be covered in blood. Deputies immediately made forced entry into the residence, and a short time later discovered Brandon's and Amanda's bodies.

Another child was in close proximity to the couple. Both children who were found in the home were unharmed.

Medical was called to the scene and confirmed the two twins, who were approximately one and a half years old, were not injured.

Delta County investigators say both Brandon and Amanda appeared to have trauma to the head, and a firearm was located in close proximity to their bodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story.