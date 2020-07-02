GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Erin Crooks sits down with Mesa County Public Health executive director Jeff Kuhr on the latest COVID-19 updates in Mesa County. They are discussing COVID-19 numbers, contact tracing, and keeping on top of kid vaccinations.
INTERVIEW: Mesa County Public Health's Jeff Kuhr talks COVID-19 in Mesa County
By Erin Crooks |
Posted: Thu 1:15 PM, Jul 02, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 1:17 PM, Jul 02, 2020
