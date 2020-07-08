Illegal marijuana grow investigation underway in Whitewater

An illegal marijuana grow investigation is underway in Whitewater.

The area is located near the Grand Mesa and Kannah Creek road in a remote area of Whitewater.

Law enforcement notified neighboring residents of their presence and were asked to avoid the area.

The D.E.A and U.S. forest service are being assisted by a number of local, federal and state agencies.

“Well, I didn’t know it was growing, but I am very glad Mesa County discovered it and they are getting rid of it.” Natalie Lineback, Whitewater resident.

The investigation is ongoing-- we are hoping to have more details shortly.

