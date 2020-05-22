BLM says it has seen an uptick in vandalism on local cultural resources

The Grand Junction BLM Field Office has received an increase of reports of vandalism of cultural resources, including on historic structures and petroglyphs.

"Petroglyphs are fragile resources that, once damaged, can never be repaired or replaced," wrote the Colorado BLM on its Facebook page.

Below are examples of the vandalism that has been occurring.

If you see people vandalizing or disturbing cultural sites, please report it by calling the Grand Junction Field Office at 970-244-3000.