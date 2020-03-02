Investor education amid COVID-19

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the US, it’s been leaving some to question their financial security. On Monday night local experts with RoseCap Financial gave clients the 4-11 on how to handle their investments.

“The one thing that I do expect is a lot of volatility going forward. I think the markets are really trying to figure out what’s going to be the impact of the coronavirus on earnings of companies,” says President of RoseCap Financial, Matt Rosenberg.

On Monday the stocks rebounded, coming back from one of the worst weeks for the global markets since 2008.

“There are actually things we can do right now to make things better while we’re letting it run its course. A lot of that has to do with taxes. We can do Roth conversions in portfolios, we can clean up the efficiency of the securities, and we can loss harvest,” says Rosenberg.

Rosenberg says it’s best to stay calm and focus on long term financial goals.

“Looking at your financial goal to make sure you have the right risk target is something that’s really important. If you also have excess cash, that’s a good time maybe to invest, if it’s long term excess cash. You can increase your allocation to your 401K as well,” says Rosenberg.

He advised clients to not change investment funds based out of fear or speculate on what could happen.

“I think you want to avoid any type of gimmick investment products that might give the perception of safety when it’s really not there,” says Rosenberg.

