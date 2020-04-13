Keeping peach plants warm

A local orchard told us about the process they use to protect peach plants this time of year.

Workers at Barbara's Bliss Orchards there say they have a wind machine that stirs up the air throughout the orchard, and they combine that with large orchard heaters to get warmer air flowing to the plants.

They say they can raise the temperature by about two to four degrees to prevent damage to the crops.

"For our orchard, April is a very critical month for fruit production because of the frost potential, and when the blossoms are blooming, as they are now, the temperature is critical, a difference of two or three degrees can make a difference in your crop."

They say this technique will be used throughout the month until the weather warms up consistently.

