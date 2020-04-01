Kids more vulnerable to abuse during stay-at-home order

Local leaders say the stay-at-home order makes at-risk kids even more vulnerable.

April is child abuse month. Normally, teachers and other school staff can notice signs of abuse or neglect and can report concerns to authorities, but while schools are closed, school staff isn’t seeing those kids. That’s why groups that deal with the welfare of children are asking folks to pay close attention when they see kids in their neighborhoods or other places that are open.

“Healthy families, great parents that are now under significant stress. Some of them are working from home or they’re trying to homeschool their kids or maybe one or both of them have lost their job and there’s a lot of financially stress involved. It’s very easy in those stressful moments to just lash out at your kid. Pay attention to the parents you know and offer some help. Just really take this time to be a good neighbor,” says Janet Rowland, co-chair of How are the Children?.

Rowland says it’s always better to report something suspicious to authorities and have them investigate than to do nothing. If you suspect abuse, you can call 970-242-1211.

