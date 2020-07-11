Las Colonias River Park is a hit for the Summer

People are cooling off for the summer and heading to the water! Las Colonias River Park is brand new this summer and it’s been quite the attraction.

With its new lazy river, Stand Up Paddle rentals has added a new rental location. You can rent kayaks, rafts, life vests, take lessons and even take a yoga class on the water. With its new amenities and high temperatures this weekend, business is booming!

"Every weekend we’ve been completely sold out of gear by 3 o’clock. The traffic during the weekdays has just been really good. We get a lot of walk-through traffic for our business particularly but also just the park in general,” says SUP Manager, James Stover.

SUP runs on a first come, first serve basis. You can reserve and pay for your rentals ahead of time online. And remember, if you’re heading out, to practice social distancing.

www.gjsup.com