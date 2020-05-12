"I’m not going to wait on the government to tell me what to do." Lauren Boebert says Shooter's Grill in Rifle is open for businesss

Lauren Boebert, owner of Shooter's Grill in Rifle, and candidate for the Third Congressional District in Colorado, says that her restaurant is opening.

"So I made the decision to open Shooter's Grill without permission of my government," says Lauren Boebert. "I called the sheriff, I've called the chief of police, public health, City of Rifle, our commissioners, everybody wants to pass the buck, no one knows who's in charge, because nobody's ever experienced anything like this. No one has ever restricted their people like this here in America."

She went on to add, "Just like with Beto O'Rourke, I politely said, hell no, and I took action."

She said she opened her doors last week and started serving her customers again. She said she made the decision due to Garfield County's low case and death rate from COVID-19.

To view her whole video on her opening, click the tweet below.