'Lavender Festival Reimagined' took place in Palisade this weekend

‘Lavender Festival Reimagined’ took place this weekend in Palisade at Sage Organic Creations.

There’s usually 500 people, but this year that all changed with covid-19 restrictions.

The owner didn’t want to cancel the event-- she came up with the idea of doing a sensory tour in small groups so people could still see the bloom.

People visited various lavender stations that engaged their vision, touch, hear, smell, and taste buds.

“I’m glad we’re able to do something and it lets, at least have people what we’re experiencing every day, but it’s definitely an adjustment,” says Paola Legarre, owner, Sage Creations Organic Farm.

The event took place by appointment and with a limited amount of walk-ins so they could manage social distancing.

The farm required masks for entrance.

