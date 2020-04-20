Letter asks to release Mesa County from state orders

Mesa County health officials announced steps are being taken to get closed county businesses open again.

County commissioners approved a letter asking Governor Polis to release Mesa County from state orders, which include the executive order to stay home, and two public health orders from the state health department.

Jeff Kuhr at MCPH says this is based on the low activity the county has seen with COVID-19 and the low hospitalizations caused by the virus.

The idea is to slowly re-open Mesa County in three phases, and the first one keeps social distancing measures in place, but would allow most businesses to reopen with limits on how many people can be inside at a time, including places like restaurants and gyms.

The phases are set up two weeks apart from one another.

"It gives us the ability to do this on our own simply because we are seeing very little activity. we had another case, an additional positive case over the weekend, but throughout the duration of this, our epi-curve has remained flat," Kuhr said.

It’s important to note, this is not set in stone.

If positive COVID cases get more serious in the coming weeks, they could scale back this plan.

County officials say it could also change based on official, and public input.

However, depending on when Governor Polis makes a decision on this, phase one could start as early as next week.

The state’s stay at home order is set to expire April 26th.

To read the full draft of the plan and the letter to Governor Polis, here are the links:

