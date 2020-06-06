Lightning fires ignite in Mesa County

On Saturday, crews are working three lightning-caused fires burning in remote Mesa County. The fires started Friday evening and received a fair amount of rain last night. Fire personnel have not seen any fire growth since. The fires are not currently threatening any structures.

About 80 firefighters are working the Sieber Fire, which is estimated at 1100 acres and burning 20 miles west of Grand Junction in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area in sage and pinyon-juniper fuels. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6 2020, it is15% contained.

Eight smoke jumpers are working the Hunter Fire, which is estimated at 805 acres and burning 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Little Book Cliffs. More resources are headed to the Hunter Fire and will be on scene Sunday morning.

The Little Book Cliffs Fire has burned an estimated 194 acres about seven miles northwest of Grand Junction in the Little Book Cliffs. Firefighters are seeking safe access points and are expected to be on Sunday tomorrow.

