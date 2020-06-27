Lincoln Park and Palisade pools open for the summer

It really feels like summer here in the Grand Valley, and now, people are jumping back in some public pools.

The Lincoln Park Pool opened a week earlier then its anticipated date of July 3rd, but later than its original date during Memorial Day weekend.

"We're getting out of the house—we've had a long spring, summer so far and we just needed a little outlet today,” says Lincoln Park Pool patron, Emillie Wagner.

The Palisade Pool also opened today, prompting one pool veteran to go with a group of friends but, it wasn't a walk in the park to get everything ready.

"I'd like to thank our staff for all the hard work that they've put in to getting our pool operational,” says Troy Ward, director of parks and recreation for the Town of Palisade.

Lincoln Park Pool says the pool's current filtration system is all they need to keep the pool clean and sanitized.

Both pools are practicing social distancing by painting ‘distance circles’ and using a one-way entrance and exit.

People are encouraged to wear masks when entering and exiting the building at both locations.

