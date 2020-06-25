Lincoln Park pool opening a week early

Lincoln Park is finally opening their pool on Saturday, June 27th, after keeping it closed because of large gathering and social distancing concerns.

It's happening a week earlier than they anticipated-- but still later than Memorial Day weekend when they usually do.

The pool will be have a capacity of 175 people and a two hour time limit.

"Our community I think has really come together, and G.J. strong is what we say at the city of Grand Junction and being able to open a week early is just really a privilege an honor, to be able to open the facility up that's a hub for our community and really emblematic of what summer's all about,” says Ken Scherbenou, parks and recreation director, City of Grand Junction.

But things like the water slide, diving boards, and splash pads will remain closed.

To lap swim, you can register by calling.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask when entering and exiting the building.

