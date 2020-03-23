Liquor stores seeing more customers

Americans are stocking up on essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many, that means canned goods and bottled water. For some, ‘essentials’ means alcohol.

Some local liquor stores say they have been seeing a big spike in sales over the last few weeks.

In fact, across the country there are reports of crowded liquor stores as customers stalk up.

Redlands Liquor says they've definitely seen a surge.

"They like everything, they buy everything that people like to buy. For example, they like vodka. Whatever they usually buy on a regular basis, they just stalk it up, a lot bigger than they usually buy," says Redlands Liquor owner, Vuthy Sinh.

Redlands Liquor says they are doing curbside pick-ups and delivering to folks who don't want to leave their home.

