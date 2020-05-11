Little Sprout Preschool in Fruita Reopen

As the school year begins to wind down online, there's one school that has reopened its doors…. and they're doing it amid the pandemic. Little Sprout Preschool in Fruita is open with a maximum of ten children allowed in attendance.

Though they've always implemented hand-washing with students, they have had to change drop-off and pickup procedures for adults, ensuring that all parents and staff wear masks. To keep the kids at a distance, they've made separate play areas with different toys and assigned seating.

In addition to cleaning toys more frequently, they say separating the kids has cut down on fights. "One of the biggest thing is we've taught them when they're lining up they have to put their arms out so they keep distance from each other," says teacher director Christy Parfet.

Since not all students have gone back, the school says they still have space for two more kids.

