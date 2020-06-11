Local Boy Scout troop is lends a helping hand to wildlife by planting trees

A local Boy Scout troop is lending a helping hand to wildlife by planting trees.

Bureau of Reclamation's Grand Junction wildlife area is getting the green makeover.

The troop hopes the trees will attract more wildlife to the open field.

They would also eventually like to see bird watchers in the area.

In order to protect the growing trees the scouts also worked on protective fencing around each tree.

"Well, looking for a project during this whole pandemic has been kind of difficult has been kind of difficult and after talking to a couple of friends and such like that, I landed this project and I was like, 'I love planting things,'” says, Ruben Galvan, Boy Scout Troop 353 leader.

Trees are also used to absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.