Local Businesses Show Appreciation to VA Medical Center Staff

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:15 PM, May 21, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KKCO)- In a time where many businesses struggle to stay afloat, a few local companies have banded together to support a group close to their hearts.

Fidelity Mortgage, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization joined forces to show their appreciation for the health care workers.

During this time the VA is requesting no visitors due to Covid-19.

Though Enzo's dining room is open back up, they are still encouraging people to use their delivery and take-out services to avoid crowding.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus