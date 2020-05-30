Local Groups Host Candlelight Vigil in Wake of George Floyd Death

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, local groups organized a candlelight vigil in solidarity of Minneapolis.

Grand Junction Black Lives Matter, Mutual Aid and West Slope Anti-Racist Action groups came together to form the vigil.

The crowd stood in silence for 8 minutes to represent the amount of time the police officer kneeled on his neck for.

The ex-officer in Minneapolis has now been fired and arrested for murder.

In the video circulating around online, Floyd can be heard saying, "I can't breathe."

“We want to show solidarity with the movement in whole, trying to keep it peaceful and just give people a place to express their anger and outrage, but more so than that, their sadness and frustration with this country's history of institutional racism," says Lehua La’a, Community Organizer, Black Lives Matter.

There were over 550 people in attendance.

