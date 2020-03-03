Local Super Tuesday

It’s been almost two weeks since nearly 600 ballots from last year's city election we’re forgotten in a dropbox.

On Super Tuesday Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters says it’s promised that this mistake won't happen again.

Election officials say they sent out over 95,000 ballots and as of their latest count had received about 46% of those ballots returned.

With the forgotten ballots on many voters’ minds, some decided to turn their ballots in inside the elections office.

Others said they felt confident placing them in the dropbox.

Peters says her team took on more thorough procedures to make sure every vote was counted.

"I'm making sure that all the ballots are in that night, so the boxes are swept. Then two days later, they are swept again. We've implemented that new procedure so that there will never be any vote left behind," says Peters.