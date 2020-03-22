Local church hosting emergency food shelter

COVID-19 is keeping many folks confined in their homes and they’re often unable to get the things they need… one local church is making sure no one goes without.

The Food Bank of the Rockies donated 20,000 pounds of food to Canyon View Vineyard Church to be distributed to the community. Volunteers swarmed the parking lot of the Church this morning to package and deliver 100 boxes of food to the elderly and those who are immuno-compromised.

“The church is not supposed to be afraid and we’re supposed to be carriers of hope in a time of darkness and I’m very encouraged by our community that wants to be the passers of hope during this time,” says Bob Clifford, outreach pastor.

Tuesday through Thursday from 10 to noon, Canyon View Vineyard Church is also collecting food from those that have an extra supply. This food will also go to the Emergency Food Shelter.