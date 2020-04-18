Local company on Fox Sports

A local business is making their debut on Fox Sports tomorrow morning.

Adrenaline Driven Adventure Company is used to doing tours on their dirt bikes and razors, but this tour was a little different. They took Destination Polaris host Alexis Score to some places that might look familiar, like rabbit valley, bangs canyon, and Cactus Park. Tomorrow's episode follows a blood-pumping ride through Grand Junction's deserts and mountains.

“We’re a full service city… we have five different terrains within 45 minutes of a full service city. You can’t get that in a lot of other places. You can come and ride here, and you can ride for days and days on end. There’s nothing better that you can do,” says Lewis Baker, owner of Adrenaline Drive Adventure Company.

The episode featuring Adrenaline Driven Adventure Company is airing tomorrow at 11am on Fox Sports.