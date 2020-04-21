Local company urges folks to stop recycling masks, gloves

We told you awhile ago about masks and gloves littering the streets and encouraged you to throw them away...One local recycling company reached out to us about the danger of putting those items in the wrong bin.

More folks are wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves against covid-19 and so GJ CRI is seeing more of them in recycling bins. Disposable gloves and face masks -- even the fabric ones-- aren't recyclable and so they have to be hand-sorted out of the rest of the material. Ordinarily, this is just a hassle, but with the virus, these items become a health risk.

"We're asking people to please keep these materials out of the recycling; that goes for any recycler not just us. This material could potentially be contaminated with flu virus or anything else. We do not want it; it should go in the trash," says Jonathan Hontz, Administrative manager at GJ CRI.

GJ CRI also asks folks also to trash their tissues. They could also be carrying germs and there's so little material, they're really not recyclable either.

