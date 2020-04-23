Local family spreads positivity around the community

A local resident and his family took it upon themselves to make yard signs in order to spread positivity throughout the community.

Brian Flenniken made signs and placed them in his front yard. His fiance shared it on social media where it inspired others to do the same. Brian says his 18-year old step-daughter, Kathryn was the one who came up with the #OKGJ. Kathryn couldn’t attend prom or graduation because of COVID-19, which was part of the inspiration for Brian to make the signs.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the sort of in the negative spiral of all the bad things that are going on. Sometimes it really helps to just pause for a second and say you know, we’ll get through it somehow. As long as we stay positive we’ll find a way through it in the end,” says Brian Flenniken

Brian says if there is a large interest, he would take donations and it would go towards and outdoor concert for local musicians. You can make your own sign right at home and post it to Instagram using the #OKGJ.

