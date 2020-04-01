Local healthcare officials commend community for their help, say they are prepared for COVID-19

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Grand Junction was joined by local officials from St Mary's Hospital, Community Hospital, and Family Health West for their daily press conference.

A common theme from today's conference was that hospitals and healthcare facilities are currently prepared and have adequate stock of supplies to fight this crisis, thanks in part to the community's help.

"The amount of collaboration and coordination that has been going on around the COVID-19 crisis that we are seeing today has in my mind been unprecedented, and in many ways inspiring for me personally," stated St. Mary's Hospitals President Bryan Johnson. "The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming, and we are so thankful for that."

He went on to thank the community in their help to provide personal protective equipment, especially masks, to the hospital.

Korrey Klein with Family Health West echoed that sentiment, saying, "I do think we are at a significant point in our history, and as a community to collaborate the way that we are, I too am extremely grateful for being able to be a part in this."

A popular subject at the conference were PPE's. Each official shared that their institution has sufficient supply, due to their purchasing powers, and from the help of the community.

"We are receiving and coordinating with the community, in general, to receive roughly 5,000 masks per week from community organizations," says Johnson.

Chris Thomas of Community Hospital added his praise to the community, saying that D51 School District came up with 51,000 gloves to donate to the healthcare community.

St. Mary's explains that they are good for now, but warn that the need for PPE's could rise exponentially as the hospital receives more patients from Mesa County and its surrounding counties.

Thomas stated that Community Hospital has 1,200 N95 masks, and still have 3,500 N95 masks leftover from the Ebola crisis. He went on to add that the hospital currently has 30 ventilators, and says the healthcare community in the valley has around 100 ventilators.

Korrey Klein with Family Health West also shared the importance of staying healthy, which means if you need medical care, to go and get it.

"We do need to remember that we are in this for the long haul. And that a lot of patients have lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and all of those things actually make you at higher risk for death if you do come into contact with the coronavirus. It is really important that you have optimized medical care during this time. Continue to talk with your doctors, have a telehealth visit, have an in-person visit if that's absolutely necessary."

To view the entire conference, click here.

Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health also stated that Mesa County has 16 confirmed cases. 2 of those cases have unknown sources, meaning they cannot find out where the person contacted the virus from.

He also presented the conference a sign that will go up around popular trails and outdoors spots around the valley. It's labeled "Do Your Part to Keep our Public Lands Open." It emphasizes that people need to social distance while recreating, to pay attention in parking lots and bathrooms, carry sanitary products with you, to pick up your trash, and stay at home if you feel sick.