Local personal trainer offering free workout classes online

While gyms across the country are closed, folks are getting creative with their at-home workouts… and personal trainers are, too.

While Mesa Fitness is shut down, a local trainer is livestreaming his group workouts so that people at home can join in—for free. He’s teaching daily live online classes, even twenty minutes of P.E. for kids out of school. Even though things may look a little different, he says staying active during this time and maintaining a routine is essential.

“It’s going to be a long haul so we want to make sure we have an option to do at home where everybody has that and to keep it as simple as possible to have the workouts there, to follow along, and for everybody to be able to do it and digest it very easily. That’s my ultimate goal and that’s what I feel that, just with the technology, I’ve been capable of doing,” says personal trainer Caydrick Bloomquist.

On his Facebook, he’ll livestreaming workouts at 8am and 3pm. You can find that here: https://www.facebook.com/Caydrick/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCD2P6AI9n6LnrOIW65yxzDSSLrrsyLITEhguo9ORo211qiLNtNaJgr1uKw-t9PADIASF5KE-uZ5tyC

