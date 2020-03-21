Longtime Vail music icon passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Eagle County announced its first death on Saturday from COVID-19. It was the longtime Vail resident and music icon, Rod Powell. He was 64.

Powell had underlying health conditions, and passed away at a Denver hospital.

This is the first death Eagle County has seen.

Colorado now has five deaths from the virus.

The fifth death in Colorado from the #coronavirus has been confirmed in Eagle County. Vail announced it was the longtime local and music icon Rod Powell. He was 64. pic.twitter.com/D7wmhg6N7N — Calvin Corey (@ccoreynews) March 21, 2020

The Vail Government announced, "Please, honor his memory by doing your part to stop the spread."

