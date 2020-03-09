Lt. Gov. Primavera tours Marillac Clinic

Colorado's Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera made a pit stop in Grand Junction today as she builds what the Polis administration works to improve health care access for all Coloradans including low income families.

She toured MarillacHealth and spoke with local officials on some of the challenges and opportunities specific to Western Colorado. Marillac reports seeing more patients without insurance, which means the health clinic has to pay more for their care, stretching resources thin. MarillacHealth-- and the Polis administration-- is also excited about their school-based health center to open on March 23rd at Central High School.

“This administration is really focused on saving people money on healthcare. I've been a patient myself several times and I was lucky to be able to become healthy again but we just don't believe it should be based on luck. People have a right to have excellent healthcare and to have coverage and to get the care that they need so they can be well,” says Primavera.

20% of Coloradans forgo care because of the cost and roughly 33% either can't fill a prescription, cut pills and half, or skip doses because of the cost.