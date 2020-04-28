Lularoe business owner donates leggings to healthcare workers

We’re all looking to give back to the healthcare heroes fighting the coronavirus, and sometimes it’s the little things that mean the most… Like some comfy clothes.

Clothing store owner Emily Kempton wanted to make sure that ER nurses had something to soft and comfortable to change into before heading home to their families. She and her customer base paid for 700 pairs of leggings to be distributed to healthcare workers. Her mission has grown to cover more essential workers like grocery store employees, pharmacists and others working on the frontlines.

“It became more than a way to just give free leggings, it just became a way for essential workers to know that your community sees you, your community cares about you, and just a way to bring some love during a time when we’re all a little scared,” says social retailer Emily Kempton.

Kiln coffee bar has partnered with Emily, these leggings often served with a cup of coffee and a gift card.

If you want to support Emily in donating leggings or know someone who deserves a pair, you can contact her here: https://linktr.ee/emilyslulabarn