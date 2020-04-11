MCPH issues public health order for businesses

Mesa County Public Health has issued a public health order that requires critical retailers to implement social distancing practices. This includes requiring portions of the workforce to wear a face covering while performing duties where direct contact with members of the public occurs.

The order will go into effect Monday, April 13, 2020 6:00am

The intent of this order is to protect employees and customers and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Critical retailers include grocery and liquor stores, to-go orders at restaurants, hardware stores, produce stands, marijuana dispensaries and establishments who sale products that support those working form home.

“For the most part, our residents are doing a great job with the use of masks. However, many have expressed frustration; they walk into a store wearing their mask and see very few of the employees doing the same. Some of the retailers are implementing a mask policy and some are not. This order creates a necessary standard for our county that will help close potential gaps, which will help further reduce our risks for contracting the COVID-19.” Jeff Kuhr, MCPH Executive Director, said.

Under the order, there are requirements for retailers to limit the number of customers allowed in stores, and to keep the public at least six feet apart. If this order is not followed, could face penalties of up to $5,000 dollars and up to 18 months in jail.

The order is in effect until April 26, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., but could be extended.