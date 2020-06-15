MCSO looking for man with multiple arrest warrants, seeks public's help

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a man who has a slew of warrants out for his arrest.

Dylan McDorman, a 20-year-old of Grand Junction, has five warrants out for his arrest from multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the MCSO.

He is believed to be involved in recent auto thefts and theft from auto throughout several Western Slope jurisdictions.

McDorman is described as a 20-year-old white male, 6’2”, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and has run from law enforcement in the past.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the MCSO at 970-242-6707.